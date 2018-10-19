Town of Cornwall approves formation of environmental committee

The Town of Cornwall, P.E.I., has approved the formation of an environmental committee, which will look at activities in the town with a focus on environment and climate change.

"Witnessing other organizations or municipalities having some sort of environmental committee I thought it was time for Cornwall to have one of their own," said Deputy Mayor Cory Stevenson.

"This would be another avenue … to ensure that, you know, doings of the town, whether it be something as large as a new development or something as minor as a town-operated barbecue, that the environment is at the forefront."

Stevenson said this could mean using environmentally friendly supplies, more green spaces, putting in more fountains to reduce bottled water usage and more.

"The whole goal of the committee is to help act as an advice board to council to help better the environment," he said.

The committee was approved unanimously be council, and will be made up of two town councillors, a staff member, a representative from a local environment group as well as a couple residents.

Members will be named once the town's byelection is complete.

