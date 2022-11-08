Here are the mayors and councillors in P.E.I.'s 10 towns

Many people in Prince Edward Island's 10 towns headed to the polls Monday to vote in their next mayor and council.

Although, eight of the 10 mayoral races and many council positions are already called for as there has been a number of acclamations across the P.E.I.

All results are considered unofficial until candidates are proclaimed elected by the municipal electoral officer and the period for a judicial review has passed. The results of elections in rural communities can be found here.

Alberton

David Gordon has won by acclamation, returning as mayor of Alberton. Councillors are:

Alan Curtis

Blair Duggan

Brian Poirier

Chester Adams

Krista Murphy

Mary Jean O'Brien

Borden-Carleton

Randy Ahearn has won by acclamation. Councillors are:

Ashley Steele

Barbara Wood

Eric Stewart

Larry Allen

Laurel Palmer-Thompson

Nicole Bernard-Arsenault

Cornwall

Minerva McCourt has won by acclamation, returning as mayor of Cornwall. Councillors are:

Corey Frizzell

Cory Stevenson

Elaine Barnes

Jill MacIsaac

Judy Herlihy

Steven Campbell

Kensington

Rowan Caseley has won by acclamation, returning as mayor of Kensington. Councillors are:

Bonnie MacRae

Ivan Gallant

Jeff Spencer

Rodney Mann

Tyler Doucette

Wade Toombs

North Rustico

Heather McKenna has won by acclamation, returning as mayor of North Rustico. Councillors are:

Andrea Greenan

Donna Coll

Patricia Doucette

Mariah Smith

Margaret Goulding

Michelle Pineau

O'Leary

Eric Gaven has won by acclamation, returning as mayor of O'Leary. Councillors are:

Blake Adams

Darrel Wood

Darren MacKinnon

Judy MacIsaac

Kevin Maynard

Valene Gallant

Souris

JoAnne Louise Dunphy has won by acclamation, returning as mayor of Souris. Councillors are:

Boyd Raymond Leard

Curtis William Laybolt

David Joseph Jenkins

Francis Edward Chaisson

Kimberly Dawn Outhouse

Stephanie Marie Mitsuk (O'Brien)

Stratford

Steve Ogden is back as mayor of the town. Councillors are:

Gordie Cox

Jeff MacDonald

Jill Chandler

Jody Jackson

Ron Dowling

Steve Gallant

Three Rivers

Debbie Johnston has won the mayoral election. Councillors are:

Alan Munro

Anne Van Donkersgoed

Cindy MacLean

Cody Jenkins

John MacFarlane

John Van Dyke

Martina MacDonald

Wayne Spin

Tignish

Allan McInnis has won by acclamation, returning as mayor of Tignish. Councillors are: