Here are the mayors and councillors in P.E.I.'s 10 towns

Many people in Prince Edward Island's 10 towns headed to the polls Monday to vote in their next mayor and council — but many positions have already been claimed by acclamation.

8 of 10 mayoral races in P.E.I. towns acclaimed

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
Many people in municipalities across P.E.I. voted for their mayor and council on Nov. 7. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Although, eight of the 10 mayoral races and many council positions are already called for as there has been a number of acclamations across the P.E.I. 

All results are considered unofficial until candidates are proclaimed elected by the municipal electoral officer and the period for a judicial review has passed. The results of elections in rural communities can be found here.

Alberton

David Gordon has won by acclamation, returning as mayor of Alberton. Councillors are:

  • Alan Curtis
  • Blair Duggan
  • Brian Poirier
  • Chester Adams
  • Krista Murphy
  • Mary Jean O'Brien

Borden-Carleton

Randy Ahearn has won by acclamation. Councillors are:

  • Ashley Steele
  • Barbara Wood
  • Eric Stewart
  • Larry Allen
  • Laurel Palmer-Thompson
  • Nicole Bernard-Arsenault

Cornwall

Minerva McCourt has won by acclamation, returning as mayor of Cornwall. Councillors are:

  • Corey Frizzell
  • Cory Stevenson
  • Elaine Barnes
  • Jill MacIsaac
  • Judy Herlihy
  • Steven Campbell

Kensington

Rowan Caseley has won by acclamation, returning as mayor of Kensington. Councillors are:

  • Bonnie MacRae
  • Ivan Gallant
  • Jeff Spencer
  • Rodney Mann
  • Tyler Doucette
  • Wade Toombs

North Rustico

Heather McKenna has won by acclamation, returning as mayor of North Rustico. Councillors are:

  • Andrea Greenan
  • Donna Coll
  • Patricia Doucette
  • Mariah Smith
  • Margaret Goulding
  • Michelle Pineau

O'Leary

Eric Gaven has won by acclamation, returning as mayor of O'Leary. Councillors are:

  • Blake Adams
  • Darrel Wood
  • Darren MacKinnon
  • Judy MacIsaac
  • Kevin Maynard
  • Valene Gallant

Souris

JoAnne Louise Dunphy has won by acclamation, returning as mayor of Souris. Councillors are:

  • Boyd Raymond Leard
  • Curtis William Laybolt
  • David Joseph Jenkins
  • Francis Edward Chaisson
  • Kimberly Dawn Outhouse
  • Stephanie Marie Mitsuk (O'Brien)

Stratford

Steve Ogden is back as mayor of the town. Councillors are:

  • Gordie Cox
  • Jeff MacDonald
  • Jill Chandler
  • Jody Jackson
  • Ron Dowling
  • Steve Gallant

Three Rivers

Debbie Johnston has won the mayoral election. Councillors are:

  • Alan Munro
  • Anne Van Donkersgoed
  • Cindy MacLean
  • Cody Jenkins
  • John MacFarlane
  • John Van Dyke
  • Martina MacDonald
  • Wayne Spin

Tignish

Allan McInnis has won by acclamation, returning as mayor of Tignish. Councillors are:

  • Angel Murphy
  • Colleen Dwyer
  • John McInnis
  • Judy Richard Morrissey
  • Lloyd Gavin
  • Samuel Arsenault

