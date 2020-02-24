Plan for major development near Charlottetown Mall going to public consultation

The public will have its say on a major development planned for the corner of Towers Road and Mount Edward Road, behind the Charlottetown Mall.

Developer Tim Banks is heading a group that plans to build 300 units on about six hectares of land. That would include two five-storey apartment buildings containing 88 units, a five storey-apartment building containing 78 units, seven townhouses containing 36 units, a commercial building that will be home to a medical centre and a four-storey apartment building containing 60 affordable housing units.

The type of model or formula that will be used to determine what people will pay for affordable units has not been determined.

Greg Rivard, chair of the city's planning committee, says this is a large development for the city and council wants to hear from residents.

The public meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Rodd Royalty at 14 Capital Dr.

'We'll wait to hear from the public'

"We'll wait to hear from the public, see what they have to say if there are any concerns raised," Rivard said following a Charlottetown council meeting Monday night.

Developer Tim Banks told CBC News in February that if the city approves the plan, work on the first 80 units could begin this year. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

The development will go back before council for a vote next month.

In February, Banks told CBC News if the city approves the plan, work on the first 80 units at what Banks is calling Sherwood Crossing could begin this year.

Those would be duplexes on the Mount Edward Road side of the property. That would be followed by apartments, affordable housing units and parking on side of the property closest to the mall.

The City of Charlottetown has already started work to connect Towers Road to Spencer Drive, behind the Charlottetown Mall. The city said that will improve traffic flow in the area. The road has nearly been completed but the city said there has been a delay in getting that new road paved.

The development of a mental health campus to replace Hillsborough Hospital, the province's main psychiatric facility, will also be on the agenda during the public meeting on Aug. 26.

