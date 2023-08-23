Construction begins on multi-use pathway along Charlottetown's Towers Road

After years of deliberations, Charlottetown is finally getting a multi-use pathway for pedestrians and cyclists in Towers Road.

Shovels went in the ground Wednesday along the south side of the road, which runs between between Mount Edward Road and the Royalty Crossing mall.

In a news release, the city says the new paved pathway is "designed to improve accessibility, safety, and convenience to facilitate walking, cycling, and other forms of active transportation."

City officials said the high-traffic road is dangerous because there's no proper walkway and cars hurry through the area. The only space for pedestrians and cyclists travelling across it is the shoulder of the road.

'It's extremely intense traffic,' says Coun. Mitchell Tweel. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

"It's been unsafe, it's very challenging when you take into consideration the amount of traffic on Towers Road. It's extremely intense traffic," said Coun. Mitchell Tweel.

"I've been relentless in pursuing this project, I've got to tell you. Meetings after meetings after meetings … I've talked to a lot of residents in this community that have been waiting, waiting and waiting and now it's come to fruition."

Tweel said the path will be paved. It will be roughly two metres wide — allowing cyclists, walkers or anyone with accessibility issues to get from Royalty Crossing to Mount Edward while keeping a safe distance from traffic.

The city said the intersection at Towers and Mount Edward roads will also get upgraded.

It said drivers should expect temporary delays in the area while construction is ongoing.

