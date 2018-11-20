Slow down for tow trucks, new law requires it

If you see a tow truck at work on the side of the road on P.E.I., you will need to slow down or move into a lane away from it if possible, according to changes in the Highway Traffic Act.

The law had already included police vehicles, ambulances and fire trucks stopped by the roadside with emergency lights flashing.

"There had been a lot of requests from industry," said Graham Miner, the province's director of highway safety.

"Also first responders such as police mentioning quite often concerns that the public were not slowing down when tow trucks were on the side of the road doing recovery-type work, whether at accident scenes and other incidents, and there have been concerns that there have been a lot of close calls."

Drivers have to reduce their speed to half the posted limit and move over if it's safe to do so.

The fine for violating this section of the Highway Traffic Act ranges from $275 to more than $1,000, along with three demerit points.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Island Morning