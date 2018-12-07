'I was dumbfounded,' says woman after Good Samaritan hands in $400 cash she left at ATM

A woman from Beacon, New York, with P.E.I. roots is searching for the honest person who turned in $400 cash to a bank in Souris.

Neila Smith says she was visiting the Island and had gone into the bank to make a $400 cash withdrawal from the ATM but she changed her mind at the last minute. She thought she had hit "cancel," and didn't realize the money had been dispensed.

"I grabbed my ATM card and walked out," she said.

She didn't realize she hit the wrong button until a few days later when she noticed the money was missing from her account.

That's P.E.I. kindness at it's best. — Neila Smith

Smith said when she she returned to the bank in Souris, she thought she was going to have to "state her case." But staff told her the person who used the machine after her had turned in the cash.

Smith said she couldn't believe it as the teller grabbed the money from a filing cabinet.

"She brought out an envelope and all they needed to do was match my debit card. And that was it and gave me the money."

Islanders are special

Smith said she always knew Islanders were special but this is just further proof.

"I was dumbfounded. I was just so thankful that somebody did that."

Smith said there was a little note with the envelope, but the person's name wasn't attached.

"That's P.E.I. kindness at it's best," she said.

Smith posted a thank you on the Facebook page We Love Prince Edward Island and said she hopes it reaches the person who returned the cash to the bank.

Smith's mother is from North Lake, P.E.I., and Smith had spent a lot of time there during the summers growing up.

"It's just a wonderful place big in my heart," she said.

