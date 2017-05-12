Tourism operators could face fine for not including licence number when advertising accommodations

The P.E.I. government is reminding people who advertise tourism accommodation rentals to include their tourism licence number when promoting the property on all internet platforms.

It's part of amendments to the Tourism Industry Act that came into effect in the spring.

Anyone found guilty for not complying with the act can face a $1,000 fine for a first offence and a $2,000 fine and possible jail time for a second and subsequent offence.

The province recently sent out a reminder to all licensed tourism accommodation operators and also took out a newspaper ad.

Chris Jones, the director of strategic initiatives with the Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, said a licence was always required, but the new rule lets the public know right away whether a facility is licensed.

Jones said most in the industry see this as a way to level the playing field and provide assurances to the public.

"It serves to give some reassurance to potential purchasers that you are a licensed accommodation and legit and licensed by the approving authority," he said.

"When we come across an advertisement that someone doesn't have their licence number, we certainly look to reconcile whether they just inadvertently didn't put the number on or whether they actually are not licensed. And then we take it from there."

