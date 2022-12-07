Tourism operators on P.E.I. offered free mental health support
'It's been a challenging few years in a traditionally demanding industry'
The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. and the province have teamed up for a new mental wellness program.
The Tourism Wellness Program is designed to help tourism operators support the mental and emotional well-being of their employees and family members.
It will provide individuals with up to six sessions of free counselling per year.
Corryn Clemence, CEO of the association, said it can cover everything from depression, marital issues, family matters, legal matters, financial, career counselling, anger management and other areas.
"We hear all the time about mental health and the importance of it, and we know that it's been a challenging few years in a traditionally demanding industry. So I think this will be great, a great support for everyone in our industry."
The P.E.I. government will be paying the bill.
This program is accessible to TIAPEI members effective immediately. Services will be provided through the Atlantic Employee Assistance Program and can be reached by calling 902-894-8006.
The program will be reviewed periodically to monitor the uptake.
With files from Angela Walker
