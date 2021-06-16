P.E.I. tourism industry launches contest to encourage vaccinations

When P.E.I.'s borders are opened up is tied to how many Islanders get vaccinated against COVID-19, so the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. is sponsoring a contest to speed the process up.

To enter, Islanders post a picture to Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with #MyShotPEI when they get their vaccination. Vaccination sites will have areas set aside for this. If you already have been vaccinated you can still enter with a photo and the hashtag.

There will be weekly prizes offered by tourism operators.

"They can be anything from weekend getaways at a cottage, to golf packages, festival tickets, and then our grand prize," said TIAPEI CEO Corryn Clemence.

Clemence is not too worried about vaccine hesitancy on P.E.I., but still wanted to provide an extra push. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

The grand prize will be a draw for $5,000 when 80 per cent of eligible Islanders have been vaccinated with two doses.

Winners will have to show proof they have been vaccinated.

The P.E.I. government has announced a five-step plan for easing pandemic public health restrictions and reopening borders.

Clemence said she is not too concerned about vaccine hesitancy on the Island, but she does hope the contest will be a nudge.

"We're hoping this will just encourage them to maybe book a little bit sooner," she said.

"This is the light at the end of the tunnel for us. I think it's exciting and positive and that's the energy that we want to give to Islanders, is really to get everyone excited about getting to the other side with this pandemic and back to the way of life we enjoyed."

If you're not on social media, Clemence said you can call the TIAPEI office to make arrangements to enter.

