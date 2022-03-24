Record ticket sales for CBMF, added airline capacity among positive signs for P.E.I. this summer

There are already a couple of positive signs for P.E.I. tourism this summer: Air Canada is restoring seat capacity to pre-pandemic levels, and tickets for the Cavendish Beach Music Festival are selling briskly.

Officials with the festival said record-breaking ticket sales in advance of this summer's concert series are an indication of pent-up demand and a sign of good things to come.

"We sold out weekend passes in 65 hours this year, so that was the first time ever," says festival CEO Ben Murphy, adding even he was surprised by the early demand for tickets.

Up to 30,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which hasn't been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

"People are excited to get back and we're looking forward to welcoming them back."

Murphy said being an outdoor festival is a plus for people who are still hesitant about big crowds in the age of COVID-19.

And he says headliners like Luke Combs and Darius Rucker are also fuelling demand. The festival runs from July 7 to 9.

'Good challenges'

It will be easier for concert-goers and others to fly to P.E.I. this summer, too.

Air Canada will add more seats on its flights in and out of Charlottetown and will also restore daily service to and from Ottawa this summer. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Air Canada has announced its summer plans for the Island. It plans to restore seat capacity to pre-pandemic levels, and also restore non-stop daily service from Ottawa starting June 1.

This is in addition to the airline's service to Toronto and Montreal increasing to up to three times a day.

"It's going to be a busy summer at the airport but compared with what we have dealt with in the past two years, those are good challenges to deal with and we'll manage it accordingly," said airport CEO Doug Newson.

"It is great news for P.E.I. and great news for the airport."

Newson said there will be a significant increase in capacity in Charlottetown compared to the past two summers. He said the Island may even surpass 2019's record capacity levels in July and August.

Swoop airline has announced two additional routes for P.E.I. for the 2022 summer schedule, and Flair Airlines announced it will provide non-stop service between Charlottetown and Ottawa every Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning July 6 as well as non-stop service to Kitchener-Waterloo Thursdays and Sundays beginning June 9.