P.E.I.'s new $5 million tourism campaign aimed at COVID-weary travellers

P.E.I. launched a new tourism strategy and $5 million marketing campaign Friday that it hopes will cash in on a pent-up demand for travel after two tough years due to COVID-19.

Brenda Gallant, the marketing director for Tourism P.E.I., said there's more hope this year that the pandemic won't get in the way of a good season.

In fact, one of the aims of this year's campaign, with the slogan "feel lighter," is convincing people that P.E.I. is safe without actually saying anything about COVID.

"People are very tired of hearing about COVID, so we're not specifically using it that way," Gallant said.

"It's really going to be through visual images, to see that wide open space, to see the beauty around you, and to picture yourself there."

The new strategy comes as the province deals with a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, P.E.I. reported a total of 4,159 active cases with 1,029 new cases since the last update on Wednesday. The average daily case count for the last seven days is 416.

The marketing campaign, with the slogan 'feel lighter,' purposely avoids specific references of COVID-19. (Tourism P.E.I.)

The number of hospitalizations, however, remains low with two people in hospital due to COVID-19, and four others admitted for other reasons and later testing positive.

Bob Boyle, owner of the Brackley Drive-in and Brackley Country Inn and Suites, said he believes people have learned to accept and live with COVID.

"People have a pent-up demand to travel, to enjoy life."

Shortage of workers, rental cars

There are other issues the industry will have to address, however. For example, there's a shortage of workers, since many have moved onto other jobs.

There's also a shortage of rental cars, the result of supply chain issues in the auto industry.

Greg Klassen of Twenty 31 Consulting says P.E.I. needs to address the shortage of rental cars. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"They can't land here and not rent a car," said Greg Klassen of Twenty 31 Consulting.

"It's part of the experience here in P.E.I. Those are the kinds of heavy issues we need to think about if we want to welcome visitors back this summer."

The province is spending $5 million on tourism marketing this year — about $1 million more than usual — to attract as many of those visitors as possible.