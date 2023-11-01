P.E.I. tourism operators gather to brainstorm how to move industry forward

Tourism operators on Prince Edward Island are meeting to collaborate and help shape a new industry strategy after an abnormal few years.

"This is our opportunity to create a new vision and a new strategy encompassing all of these things that we've learned," said Corryn Clemence, the CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. (TIAPEI).

First, there was the pandemic. Travel was limited and COVID-19 restrictions shut businesses like Tranquillity Cove Adventures in Georgetown down completely.

Then a 180.

"They started coming back slow and then all of a sudden somebody just opened the floodgates," said owner Perry Gotell.

'I'm looking forward to a busy season and that's the long and short of it,' says Perry Gotell with Tranquility Cove Adventures in Georgetown. (Tranquility Cove Adventures/Facebook)

2022 saw record-breaking tourism numbers on the Island. In some cases, it was so busy that businesses struggled to find enough workers to keep up.

This year was much more conventional — minus the record-breaking rain.

"We heard some concerns early on in the season, but overall it was a really, really strong season and we're really excited to move that forward," said Clemence.

"We would have been down a little bit I believe compared to last year, but really based on our 2019 numbers, we're still pacing ahead."

Working with industry

More than 175 people showed up for the TIAPEI Annual Tourism Conference in Charlottetown. The goal is to learn more about what's important to people in the industry and brainstorm how to improve it moving forward.

"We wanna work with industry as much as we can," said Clemence.

'One of the the key pieces that we're focusing on in this conference is that Prince Edward Island is powered by tourism,' says Corryn Clemence, CEO of Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The new strategy could look like a multitude of things. Gotell, for example, is interested in advertising. He said most of his clients come from Ontario, so he wants to see the "dollars be directed in that direction."

"I think we just have to get people's eyes opened a little bit more to see how special this place is," he said.

Extending the season

There's also a focus on extending the tourism season. The concept isn't new but people like Darlene Harris who operates a year-round business said it would certainly help if others were still open too.

"There is definitely a market for P.E.I. outside of the summertime," said Harris, the owner of Stones Throw Bed and Breakfast in Georgetown.

"I need the restaurants to be open, I need the shops to be open. We have a beautiful area on the east side of the Island to explore the beaches you can walk. There's a lot of things that aren't seasonal."

'The Island, I'm very emotional about it, it's beautiful here and I love sharing it with people. It's the best place to live and it's the best place to operate a business,' says Darlene Harris. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

But some still say it is just not busy enough. Derrick Hoare, proprietor of The Table Culinary Studio in New London is open from about May until the end of September.

"Obviously it would help if [the tourism season] was longer," he said.

"Guests that are coming to us tend to slow down about mid-September. So October, really we haven't found it's enough traffic for us."

'The thing I'd like to see the most happen is to keep P.E.I. tourism very authentic and protect rural tourism,' says Derrick Hoare, proprietor of The Table Culinary Studio in New London. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Clemence, however, said extending the season is a work in progress.

"We're going to kind of start approaching it section-by-section to say, ' OK, let's grow fall a little bit further. Let's, you know, celebrate winter a little bit longer.'"

The plan is to have a new tourism strategy in place by early 2024, she said.