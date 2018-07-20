2018 Island tourism season 'terrific so far,' says minister

The tourism season is in full swing on P.E.I. and the Island's tourism minister says all signs point to a good year.

Chris Palmer says statistics for 2018 are on par with last year's record-breaking season.

"Things are going terrific so far this season," he said. "The numbers are looking good and our entry points are all on par with last year."

Cruise ships 'very significant' for P.E.I. tourism

The cruise ship industry continues to grow as a major contributor to Island tourism. Ninety-two ships are scheduled to visit Charlottetown this summer.

That's more than last year or 2016, Palmer said.

"We know when our visitors come to P.E.I., there's lots of excursions, lots of different things for them to do on this great Island. It is very significant and we can see it in Charlottetown any time there's a cruise ship in."

1.56 million people came in 2017

In 2017, the Island recorded more than a million room night stays, and 1.56 million people visited the province.

Palmer pointed out that's about 10 times the Island's population.

"We're a very popular destination and we know that will continue with the great products we have."

'Attract visitors to come earlier and later'

The provincial government is continuing efforts to expand the tourism season, both before and after the summer. That includes a potential signature event in the spring.

"There are lots of opportunities for us right across the province to do different things to attract visitors to come earlier and later," Palmer said.

P.E.I.'s average annual tourism revenue is just shy of $450 million and the industry employs more than 7,700 people, the minister said.

