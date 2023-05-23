Federal government hands $3M to 22 P.E.I. tourism projects

The final projects to get money from the federal government's Tourism Relief Fund for P.E.I., designed to help business owners hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, were announced in Cornwall Tuesday.

Support was provided for 22 projects with a total value of $3 million. A previous announcement funded 26 projects to the tune of $2.3 million.

Funded projects include:

Epic Electric Scooters, $60,390: To buy new equipment and expand operations in Charlottetown, Summerside and Cavendish.

Nellie's Landing Marina, $54,600: To upgrade facilities in Murray Harbour and add a fleet of E-bikes for guests.

P.E.I. Cycling Tours, $18,500: To modernize and enhance storage facilities and create a viewing platform at the Mark Arendz Mountain Biking Park.

Tranquility Cove Adventures, $17,666: To upgrade the experiential shellfish harvesting operation and add spring and fall oyster-tonging tours.

"We are new tourism operators in eastern P.E.I. and we entered the industry with excitement over what we have to offer," Jen Smith of Nellie's Landing Marina said in a news release.

"The pandemic was devastating to all Islanders and to our marina and business… Without the Tourism Relief Fund, we would not be opening for the season in 2023. We are humbled by the support from the community and from ACOA."

The Tourism Relief Fund stopped accepting applications at the end of March. About 10 per cent of the $500-million national program was earmarked for Atlantic Canada.