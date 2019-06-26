Tourism association spreading the news about plastic bag ban

The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. is working with businesses in the province to try to let tourists know about the plastic bag ban that comes into effect Monday.

Plastic bags at the checkout are banned as of July 1, but businesses will be allowed to use up their current supply. While spreading the word, TIAPEI is also exploring opportunities to make the change easier for tourists to deal with.

"We have some posters at our office that will give more information on the requirement to locals and to visitors," said TIAPEI executive director Kevin Mouflier.

"We've also suggested looking at opportunities like when the cruise ships come in as an example. Is there an opportunity to have a paper bag given to the passengers when they come off the ships. That's something that hasn't happened yet, but that's an option."

Businesses can provide paper bags at the checkout, but have to charge for them.

Mouflier said that has been expensive for some businesses, which have had to purchase the bags in advance.

