Tourism P.E.I. launches new marketing campaign as COVID-19 restrictions ease

A new campaign is hoping to attract more tourism to P.E.I. now that COVID-19 restrictions are set to ease once again in the province.

Tourism P.E.I. is launching marketing initiatives this winter for Maritimers looking to visit the Island.

The move follows the province's announcement of a three-step transition plan to ease most COVID-19 restrictions by April 7.

The campaign has already been in place for the P.E.I. market, but will expand to the rest of the region on Monday — the same week a four-day isolation requirement will be removed for fully vaccinated visitors to the Island.

"There's a feeling of relief that we're finally getting to the point where it's going to be set to travel again," said Brenda Gallant, marketing director for Tourism P.E.I.

"For the tourism industry — I'm sure many feel the same way — there's an anticipation, an excitement that the 2022 season will be much better than what we've seen in the last couple of years."

'Extremely competitive'

Gallant said the campaign will involve radio and TV spots as well as ads on websites and social media. Winter marketing costs will run just under $500,000.

She said the pandemic landscape has made things "extremely competitive" for the industry.

"Tourism has been hit hard by COVID and, as a result, all of the destinations were vying for attention and really trying to showcase what it is that we have to offer," Gallant said.

"What I feel is very good about this time of year is many people are really looking for that getaway. So we're working very hard to get them to look to Prince Edward Island as their place for a getaway."

More details for a tourism campaign for the crucial months between May and October will be released in a few weeks. Gallant said it will be "aggressive," given the competition.

Some ads for that campaign are already running nationally to take advantage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.