Province needs to promote Island more after dip in tourism, opposition says

The Liberals and Green Party on P.E.I. are calling on the PC government to address the dip in tourism seen by some operators this summer.

A report by the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. suggests business on the Island for July hasn't been as strong as hoped, despite two multi-day concerts in Cavendish that drew tens of thousands of people.

Robert Henderson, the Opposition Liberal critic for tourism, said inflation is likely having an impact, as well as the disruption in the ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.

But he said it's not too late for a rebound, especially with some festivals on the way.

"Now I think it's the time for government to sort of look at if numbers have been down a bit in July, what can we do to promote Prince Edward Island," he said.

"We have the Rock the Boat concert that's coming up with the oyster festival, Fall Flavours events are coming up in September. You know, I would hope that the government really maybe puts a little more emphasis on trying to bring people from … other parts of the Maritimes, Atlantic Canada and Ontario."

Greens 'shocked'

Karla Bernard, the interim leader of the Green Party of P.E.I., said the province needs to work with the industry on short and long-term solutions. She said the many Islanders depend on the summer tourism season for their livelihood.

"When I first heard that we saw tourism numbers dipping, I was shocked, given that one of the messages we've been hearing from government is that we were set to have one of the best tourist seasons on record and now we're seeing this ... which is extremely unfortunate," she said.