P.E.I. tourism operators waiting for answers before deciding whether to reopen

The president of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. says the next two weeks will be crucial for some operators to decide whether to open this summer.

Kirk Nicholson said he understands health officials are doing all they can and that timelines are difficult, but added it's difficult for tourism businesses to know how to proceed without knowing who will be allowed to visit P.E.I. this summer and when.

"We're still in that holding pattern," he said.

"A lot of folks are on the fence on whether to open or not open. What is the summer flight schedule going to be at the airport? What are the restrictions going to be for folks coming here? Are people going to be able to book in July and August starting in June? And those are the things we just don't know yet."

Nicholson said many operators are trying to develop plans based on different scenarios.

Restaurants will be permitted to open with indoor dining on June 1, but public health restrictions will be in place.

Tourism minister optimistic

Last week, Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay said he was getting 20 to 25 calls a day from concerned tourism operators. He said he knows the uncertainty around the season is creating frustration and anxiety, but is optimistic about the reopening of a partial tourism economy within Atlantic Canada.

He said it would depend on direction from the Chief Public Health Office, but he expects any reopening to visitors would start in phases beginning with New Brunswick.

Both P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs have spoken publicly about a potential partnership.

MacKay said he's doubtful P.E.I. will see summer travellers from regions such as Quebec and Ontario with larger numbers of COVID-19 cases.

