TIAPEI to offer free training programs for Island tourism operators

Island businesses made many changes to reopen during the pandemic. (John Robertson/CBC)

Island tourism operators will soon have access to free training programs aimed at helping them adapt their businesses during a pandemic.

The new programs are being offered by the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. (TIAPEI), with support from the federal and provincial governments.

Corryn Clemence, the group's CEO, said COVID-19 has changed how many Island businesses operate over the past year and the goal is to help tourism operators manage new challenges and adapt to changes within the industry.

"We understand that everything has changed," Clemence said.

"I have to believe moving forward that our travellers will be different and tourism as a whole will be different. So how do we ensure that we're preparing industry for when the borders do open and we have those travellers and visitors coming back and that we're prepared and we're offering the best experience possible."

Corryn Clemence, TIAPEI CEO, says they are looking to engage with as many different Island businesses as they can. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Clemence said TIAPEI surveyed its members to find out where they felt their businesses could use more training support and developed the program based on the responses.

She said the training programs will include workshops on things like how to adapt business practices during a pandemic, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, how to engage customers online as well as diversity and inclusion training. She said for now, the majority of the sessions will be offered virtually.

"Our goal is to be able to record these session so that we save it as a resource moving forward for industry to have access to," Clemence said.

"There's so many uncertainties it's nice to know that they can access these free tools."

Training session to begin in March

The federal government is putting forward $95,000 for the program through the ACOA business development program and the province is providing an additional $95,000.

Clemence said TIAPEI plans to offer the free training programs for about one year. She said the first sessions offered will focus on how to effectively use social media to engage customers online and the association has prepared six to eight other sessions that will roll out ahead of the 2022 season.

The first training session will be aimed at helping businesses effectively use social media to engage customers online (John Robertson/CBC)

"We will continue to do that outreach and followup after the programs," she said. "I think more than ever communication and engagement from industry with both TIAPEI and the province is important and we'll continue to do that."

She said the training programs will be available to operators across the Island, and will be open to a large variety of businesses including retailers, restaurants, accommodations and campgrounds.

"We're really hoping to cast our net wide on this and engage as many as possible," she said.

Clemence said tourism operators will soon be able to register for the free sessions through the TIAPEI website and she expects the first sessions to begin by early March.

