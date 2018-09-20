New tourism campaign aims to 'trigger some ideas' for Islanders

Tourism PEI has launched a new campaign aimed at helping Islanders find things to do all year round.

People can go to the landing page at experienceyourisland.ca and find festivals and other activities, as well as dining suggestions and places to stay.

You can search by date or region. The site is a work in progress, and will be continually updated, said Brenda Gallant, the director of marketing for Tourism PEI.

"As an Islander, sometimes we'll sit there and think, 'OK I know there's lots to do here but I can't come up with an idea for tonight or for this weekend' and we're hoping that this website will really help trigger some ideas."

$75K campaign

The year-long, $75,000 campaign is being put together by the P.E.I. firm Results Marketing, she said.

Former CBC P.E.I. weatherman Kevin (Boomer) Gallant has been selected as the campaign's first ambassador.

"He's obviously a well-known person across P.E.I. and a trusted source, knows the Island well and we felt he was a very good fit for this campaign," Brenda Gallant said.

With files from Mainstreet P.E.I.