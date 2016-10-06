'It's our culture': Tourism minister looks to champion provincial museum

A provincial museum for P.E.I. is back on the table, but there is no promise for one yet.

The government has promised a central provincial museum before. In 2008 it said it would build one within five years. There were hopes it would be built as a legacy project celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Charlottetown Conference in 2014. When that didn't happen, then premier Robert Ghiz suggested it could come as a 2017 legacy project marking Confederation.

On Wednesday, Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay told the legislature talks are on again.

"It's our culture, it's our history, it's our heritage. And once it's gone it's gone," said MacKay, in response to a question from Green MLA Ole Hammarlund.

"If we have the chance to maintain it, I would certainly like our government to be the one to champion it and bring this project forward."

Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay says he is committed to keeping the discussion going. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I. )

MacKay said discussions have already started within government. He did not promise a museum, but he did promise to keep the discussion going.

He said the current estimated cost of establishing museum is $7.5 million.

