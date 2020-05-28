Safety key factor in bringing back tourism, says national executive

As the world's tourism industry begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, safety will have to be at the centre of Canada's tourism marketing message, says the vice-president international of Destination Canada.

Maureen Riley is speaking Tuesday afternoon at a conference held by the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I.

Tourism has been perhaps the industry affected more than any other by the pandemic, as borders closed and people hunkered down in their homes in order to stay safe. On P.E.I., summer tourism was down more than 50 per cent over last year.

Marketing will play a role in making people feel safe to travel again, said Riley.

"We need to communicate that Canadian tourism businesses have worked really hard and in really innovative ways to put safety measures in place," Riley told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"It is crucial that we position Canada, and in the case of P.E.I. Atlantic Canada, as a safe place where the health of Canadians and the visitors is paramount."

P.E.I.’s uncrowded beaches could help create an image of safety, suggests Maureen Riley. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Destination Canada is promoting those innovations by gathering and sharing the public health measures being put in place by tourism operators. The list includes cleaning protocol ideas for restaurants and accommodations, as well as suggestions for more niche operations, such as how to clean the riding gear on a horse.

The competition for those early travellers will be fierce, said Riley. Canada will need to be selective about who it is targeting with its marketing.

"Health is a factor, economy is a factor, also, very importantly, a willingness to travel within the general population is a key factor," she said.

Canada is a country of wide-open spaces, and generally considered a safe and healthy place to visit, said Riley, and that image should help Canada during the recovery.

More from CBC P.E.I.