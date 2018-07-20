Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. lowers tourism licence fees
The P.E.I. government has announced a 20 per cent drop in licensing fees for tourism accommodations businesses.

Growing industry allows lower fees, says government

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Large hotels will see fees drop more than 20 per cent. (Google Street View)

The province said it was able to drop the fees partly due to an increased number of licensed businesses as the industry continues to post record years.

"Tourism is an incredibly competitive industry," said Tourism Minister Chris Palmer in a news release.

"This is a great way to support operators who want to improve their products or their marketing to bring more people to the Island."

The fees will drop next year and hold through to 2021.

Tourism licensing fees

2018

2019

New Property Inspection Fee

$265

$180

Re-Inspection Fee

$250

$250

Licensing fees - Fixed Roof: 1-4 units  

$218

$155

Licensing Fees - Fixed Roof: 5 or more units

$328 plus $8.50 per unit

$250 plus $6.50 per unit

Campgrounds: 1-100 sites

$246

$210

Campgrounds: 101-250 sites

$355

$300

Campgrounds: 251-500 sites

$382

$325

Campgrounds: More than 500 sites

$491

$415

It is not an across-the-board drop.

For example, new inspection fees will fall from $265 to $180, but re-inspection fees will not change. Licence fees, depending on the type of accommodation, will fall between 15 and 29 per cent.

