Skip to Main Content
PEI·New

Island job seekers flock to tourism industry event

About 600 job seekers packed a tourism industry event on Saturday in Charlottetown. The numbers surpassed some pre-pandemic years.

Attendance surpassed pre-pandemic years

Tony Davis · CBC News ·
The tourism job fair was supposed to end at 1 p.m. on Saturday, but there was such a large demand the event went longer. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The summer tourism job market on P.E.I. is likely to be a competitive one.

The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. hosted a job fair at the Delta in downtown Charlottetown Saturday afternoon.

The association expected "maybe 350" job seekers to walk through. But CEO Corryn Clemence said numbers were much higher than expected and surpassed some pre-pandemic years.

"We put through 600 people, so we are thrilled," Clemence said.

"I think in the last few years we've had around 500, so we're actually a little over what we have seen in the last few years."

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I., said she wasn't sure if the job fair would happen at some points in the year due to COVID-19. (Tony Davis/CBC)

There were people of all ages and skills. Clemence said the variety of people at the event means many positions may be filled quickly.

The event took months to plan. Clemence said she wasn't sure if it would happen at some points in the year due to COVID-19.

A ballroom at the hotel was divided into four sections. Staff at each entrance ensured that the number of people in each area complied with public health guidance.

Steve Murphy owns two Island restaurants. He planned to hire eight or nine workers but may add more because of the quality of candidates. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Steve Murphy was one of about 40 vendors hoping to hire. He owns two restaurants — Blue Mussel Café and Slaymaker and Nichols.

The big turnout has him considering hiring even more people than the eight or nine he contemplated originally.

"I'll be honest, maybe we weren't quite as ready as we should have been," he said. "Normally this event wouldn't have that many people and this much quality of people.

"We might hire a few more because when you find the right people you really want to commit to that."

Island students Kyle Cotton, left, and Tyler Heggie applied for jobs from food service to retail. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Holland College student Tyler Heggie and friend Kyle Cotton were out hoping to find a job. Both said they have been unemployed for a while.

Heggie said the competition will be strong. "I'm just shocked at the turnout," Heggie said.

The association plans another job fair for Cavendish in mid-May.

More from CBC P.E.I.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tony Davis

Tony Davis grew up on P.E.I. and studied journalism at Holland College. He can be contacted at anthony.davis@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversationCreate account

    Already have an account?

    now