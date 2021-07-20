P.E.I. tourism industry eagerly awaits arrival of U.S. travellers

Some members of the Prince Edward Island tourism industry say they're ready for American travellers to visit the Island in August and the fall.

P.E.I. is opening its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from the United States on Aug. 9 .

"I think this is great news. We wondered really if the province would align with those federal easing of restrictions," said Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I.

Clemence said the opening of borders to fully vaccinated Americans may lead to a strong fall season for the provincial tourism industry.

"We have a lot of great product I think that people are familiar with, and they recognize Prince Edward Island as a destination in the fall," she said.

'We're ready to welcome them,' says Corryn Clemence, CEO of Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I., about American tourists. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Clemence said the Department of Tourism will likely start a marketing campaign on social media and other platforms to attract American tourists.

Rob Shaw, owner of Shaw's Hotel and Cottages in Brackley Beach, P.E.I., welcomes the impending arrival of American tourists.

"We're just hoping that, you know, some people will come and fill our empty hotel rooms," he said.

Shaw said some Islanders are bound to be worried about letting American travellers into the province, but he isn't concerned because of the vaccination requirement.

"It has been kind of proven itself that vaccinations are working and that there's [fewer] cases because more people are getting vaccinated," he said.

Shaw said he's had a quiet season so far this summer, and the rainy weather on some weekends hasn't helped.

High hopes for fall

"That keeps people in Atlantic Canada closer to home because they like chasing the sun," he said.

But Shaw said he's ready for U.S. tourists and the increase in business they may create in the fall.

"The Americans have always been a good fall traveller," he said. "You know, a large senior population that travels in the fall. They are empty nesters, and those are the type of people we need to fill the hotel rooms that are empty right now in September and early October."

