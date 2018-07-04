Island tourism association looking for answers on Northern Pulp plan

The CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. says Northern Pulp's plan to pump effluent into the Northumberland Strait needs more research.

Kevin Mouflier said he's still waiting for a response to the letter he sent Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in April.

"The lack of research that has been conducted is not acceptable. They really need more environmental assessments done," Mouflier said.

Northern Pulp, located on the southern side of Pictou Harbour, in Nova Scotia, plans to pipe treated effluent into the Strait as soon as 2020.

'Beautiful, clean waters'

TIAPEI is concerned this could have a major impact on tourism.

"We have such beautiful, clean waters in Prince Edward Island and all three [Maritime] provinces. It could be a definite deterrent to our tourists."

He's particularly worried about the possible effect on the fishing industry.

"When you're putting multi-million dollars into something like this, you have to have your data and your ducks in a row."

P.E.I.'s four MPs were copied on the letter to McNeil and have not responded, Mouflier said. CBC has asked Premier McNeil's office for a response.

Environmental assessment delayed

The environmental assessment that was supposed to start this month will be delayed because the route the pipe was going to take is too close to a shipwreck. Company officials say a new route will have to be developed.

Northern Pulp says the effluent will dissipate quickly, but Mouflier isn't convinced.

"They haven't shown the research yet to prove that."

He noted representatives of Northern Pulp were questioned about the plan in the P.E.I. Legislature in February.

"They couldn't answer a lot of the questions."

A rally in opposition to the effluent plan is being held Friday afternoon in Pictou.

