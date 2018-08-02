Miserable June weather hits P.E.I. tourism industry

Poor tourism numbers in June mean the P.E.I. industry has some ground to make up if it is going to achieve a fifth-straight record year.

Total overnight stays were down 5.4 per cent compared to June of last year. That followed a strong May, which leaves stays down 1.6 per cent for the first half of the year.

Tourism Minister Chris Palmer noted the weather was very poor in June.

"June-uary was one of the worst Junes for weather in recent memory," he said in a news release.

The average temperature at Charlottetown Airport was three degrees below normal, and precipitation was 50 per cent above normal. On the morning of June 6 it snowed in Charlottetown.

Golf numbers 'close to even'

Palmer took comfort that year-to-date numbers were down less than two per cent, even with the challenges of June.

"Our golf numbers were close to even, and year-to-date we were only slightly behind last year's record season in terms of overnight stays," he said.

Non-member golf rounds were down 1.5 per cent in June.

Both room and campsite rentals were down.

Fixed roof operators saw a drop of 6.6 per cent. Every region was down, and only cottage and trailer rentals saw an increase.

Campsite rentals were down 3.5 per cent, but the loss was focused on Green Gables Shore, which was down 7.9 per cent. Other areas were up.

Provincial heritage sites performed well in the poor weather, with 12.3 per cent more visitors overall. Orwell and Beaconsfield did particularly well, up 120.8 per cent and 45.5 per cent respectively.

