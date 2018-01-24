Tourism operators hope more relief on the way

The CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. says members seem encouraged by measures announced Thursday by the province to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Kevin Mouflier said the waiving of 2020 fees, such as licensing, inspection and advertising fees, will be a big help. Licensing alone can cost up to $1,000 depending on the size of an operation, he said.

"This could be quite significant to many operators and I'm hearing a lot from operators of the fact at the end of the day those costs affect their bottom lines."

However, Mouflier said more needs to be done. He said fees restaurant owners pay to the Department of Health should also be suspended. He said cable costs should not be increased and there should be relief on electricity costs.

Mouflier hopes this is just the start of assistance, and that more will come from both the provincial and federal governments.

He said operators want to be prepared for when measures are lifted and they are able to open.

"We realize it's not going to be a great year but we still have to do our best to build upon what we have and we want to make sure we're set up for success."

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More from CBC P.E.I.