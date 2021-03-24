Tourism industry disappointed but not surprised to hear no large gatherings this summer

Tourism industry officials on P.E.I. say they aren't surprised P.E.I.'s chief public health office will not allow large events this summer, but it's still a disappointment.

Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed at Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing that there will not be large mass events either indoors or out this summer, saying she expects that most of the visitors to P.E.I. will come from the other Atlantic provinces.

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island, says concerts and festivals will hopefully be re-invented in some way.

"Our industry is built on creativity and innovative operators and entrepreneurs, so I think now we take that information and we continue to work with the CPHO and the Department of Tourism to see what we can do and what will entice those visitors to come."

TIAPEI is nonetheless optimistic that this summer will be better than last, she added.

Clemence said drive-in music festivals could be a possibility, as could assembling visitors into a number of smaller groups rather than one big one.

