P.E.I. has strong finish to tourism season
While it was nothing like pre-pandemic days, August and September were relatively strong months for the P.E.I. tourism industry.
September down less than 10% from 2019
While it was nothing like pre-pandemic days, August and September were relatively strong months for the P.E.I. tourism industry.
Both months showed huge improvements over 2020, the industry's first pandemic summer, with increases of overnight stays of more than 50 per cent.
September was down less than 10 per cent from the record year of 2019. In recent years, September has challenged June as the third biggest month of the year.
For the year to the end of October, the industry saw a recovery of close to 50 per cent, but it was still 35 per cent off the mark set in 2019.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?