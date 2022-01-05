P.E.I. has strong finish to tourism season

While it was nothing like pre-pandemic days, August and September were relatively strong months for the P.E.I. tourism industry.

Both months showed huge improvements over 2020, the industry's first pandemic summer, with increases of overnight stays of more than 50 per cent.

September was down less than 10 per cent from the record year of 2019. In recent years, September has challenged June as the third biggest month of the year.

For the year to the end of October, the industry saw a recovery of close to 50 per cent, but it was still 35 per cent off the mark set in 2019.