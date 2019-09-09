P.E.I. tourism operators wondering about aid following Dorian

The Island's fall tourism season is open, but the president of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. says some operators suffered damage during post-tropical storm Dorian.

Operators are looking forward to the season, but those who have had some property damage are looking for some answers, said Kirk Nicholson.

"Some are concerned, you know, who have had damage to their properties wondering if there is going to be help out there, you know, if there is government help?" he said.

Nicholson said TIAPEI has sent letters to Premier Dennis King and Minister of Tourism Matthew MacKay to find out what is available to its members.

"We can pass that along to our members who have experienced, you know, damage to their property and such."

However, Nicholson is optimistic tourists won't be discouraged and will still think of the Island as a fall destination this year.

"Fall is a great time to be here on P.E.I., and we have lots of things still to do," he said.

Following Dorian, Nicholson said, the power is on, golf courses are open, events such as Fall Flavours are in full swing and beaches are still great for a fall walk.

