New Cavendish-area tourism fund taking applications

A new fund is available for projects aimed at increasing tourism in some of the North Shore communities in Queens County.

Whitecap Entertainment, Tourism Cavendish Beach and the Resort Municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview Cavendish and North Rustico have partnered to create what they call a destination management fund.

"A number of years ago we had a special event study done in the community of how the community and the music festival and other promoters could best interact," said Matthew Jelley, mayor of the Resort Municipality.

"One of the recommendations of that was to create a destination management fund."

They've been collecting money for this project for around three years, Jelley said. He said he believes this is a way for the Cavendish Beach Music Festival to give back to the community.

Alleviate the strain

"I think there are some challenges with the music festival and the strain it puts on the community," said Jelley.

"This allows us to kind of partner towards — whether it's sidewalk and pedestrian circulation projects, safe crossings, community parks but also some new special events or other activities as well could be part of that too."

Jelley said one of the hopes of the new fund is to have other concerts and festivals at the event site in Cavendish.

Some of the criteria for applications are other sources of funding and a minimum project value of $10,000, according to a news release.

The release also said the fund will be distributed by a committee and they have no obligation to award any amount of funding at any time.

