Province to waive tourism sector fees: 'One less thing to worry about'

Tourism PEI is waiving fees for the 2021 season in an effort to support tourism operators impacted by COVID-19.

The fees that will be waived include accommodation licensing fees for existing and new applicants, highway signage fees for existing signed operations and Canada Select star rating program fees.

All tourism operators on the Island must still be inspected and have a licence.

In a news release, Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay said he understands tourism operators are feeling uncertainty about next year's season.

"We are hopeful things will look differently in 2021 and we remain committed to supporting the tourism industry as they work hard to prepare for next year," he said.

"We're waiving these fees because we want tourism operators to have at least one less thing to worry about during these challenging times."

