Tourism P.E.I. seizing ECMA marketing opportunity

Tourism P.E.I. is taking advantage of the ECMAs by marketing Prince Edward Island to visitors.

Tourism officials have set up a photo booth at the Delta Prince Edward with P.E.I. backdrops and props. People are encouraged to share their photo and tag Tourism P.E.I. for a chance to win prizes.

There are Instagram takeovers of the Tourism P.E.I. account by three Island artists — Sorrey, Rachel Beck and Logan Richard.

Staff are also live tweeting and posting Instagram and Facebook stories.

Tourism P.E.I. was also given broadcast spots that will play on Fibe TV, and co-hosted a reception Thursday night with Music P.E.I.

