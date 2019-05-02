Skip to Main Content
Tourism P.E.I. seizing ECMA marketing opportunity
PEI

Tourism P.E.I. seizing ECMA marketing opportunity

Tourism P.E.I. is taking advantage of the ECMAs by marketing Prince Edward Island to visitors.

Staff using social media to highlight Charlottetown

CBC News ·
The Once performs at the Delta Prince Edward during ECMA festivities in Charlottetown this week. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Tourism P.E.I. is taking advantage of the ECMAs by marketing Prince Edward Island to visitors.

Tourism officials have set up a photo booth at the Delta Prince Edward with P.E.I. backdrops and props. People are encouraged to share their photo and tag Tourism P.E.I. for a chance to win prizes.

There are Instagram takeovers of the Tourism P.E.I. account by three Island artists — Sorrey, Rachel Beck and Logan Richard.

Staff are also live tweeting and posting Instagram and Facebook stories.

Tourism P.E.I. was also given broadcast spots that will play on Fibe TV, and co-hosted a reception Thursday night with Music P.E.I.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.