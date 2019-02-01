Cook shortage prompts new free training course

P.E.I.'s restaurants need more cooks, and its tourism industry association is turning its attention to training them.

The Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island regularly offers training programs in the winter, and it will do that again this year. In addition, it is offering a separate program exclusively aimed at cooking.

TIAPEI CEO Kevin Mouflier said the shortage of cooks is a national problem.

"I work with my counterparts across the country and it is happening in every province," said Mouflier.

"We felt it was very important for us to take the lead on this and take action to get more interest and more people into this career."

The training course is free. TIAPEI is offering the program in partnership with Holland College and SkillsPEI.

Students will learn the basics of restaurant cooking and gain work experience during the month-long Burger Love event in April.

The course will begin on Feb. 19.

