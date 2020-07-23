Tourism cleaning course will help 'regain the confidence' of guests

The Tourism Industry of P.E.I. has made available a course on cleaning and disinfecting, specifically designed to address problems presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clean It Right was developed by Manitoba's tourism industry and is now available for free on the TIAPEI website.

"It's certainly not just our industry. I think we're all in a position where we need to regain the confidence in our communities," said TIAPEI chief executive officer Corryn Clemence.

"This is a way for us to show that the tourism industry is taking this seriously. We're taking all the precautions we can and we've heightened our level of cleaning and safety procedures."

Different sectors vary in their high-touch surfaces, says TIAPEI CEO Corryn Clemence. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Areas covered by the course include

The difference between cleaning and sanitizing and disinfecting.

Identifying high-frequency touch points.

Requirements for frequency of cleaning.

How to wash your hands.

The course has different sections for restaurants, accommodations and retail. The main difference between different sectors is understanding the areas that are high-frequency touch points, said Clemence.

The program gives tourism operators one reference place they can go to for answers to their questions about cleaning, said Clemence.

She welcomes anyone to use the course or review it, to understand the work being done to keep people safe.

