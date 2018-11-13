Central P.E.I. tourism group seeks direction for next 3 years

The Central Coastal Tourism Association is looking for a new direction to attract tourists to the heart of P.E.I.

The association promotes both Green Gables Shore on P.E.I.'s north coast and Red Sands Shore on its south coast.

It is hosting a session next week to create a new three-year strategic plan, which will replace its current plan.

"We did really, really well," said Derrick Hoare, the association's president. "We achieved about 90 per cent of the goals that folks had wanted us to."

'Great process'

This year, the group enlisted the help of both the Dunne Group and the Lowther Group to research what role members would like to see their organization play in P.E.I.'s tourism industry. Consultants have interviewed more than a dozen members of the tourism association and will share those results at the planning session.

'It's a great process, it's really nice to get all of the members out to share their ideas,' says Derrick Hoare of the strategic planning sessions. (CBC)

Members will discuss whether or not the association should be a destination marketing organization, if it should facilitate events, or if it wants to educate members.

"Really it's to help the membership grow their business as much as they possibly can," Hoare said.

The event, called Collaborative Conversation: The next 3 years in Central Coastal, is planned for next Wednesday at the Emerald Community Centre.

All are welcome and the event is free to attend but registration is required.

"It's a great process, it's really nice to get all of the members out to share their ideas," Hoare said. "Last time we did this we had about 50 interested parties that came out and shared different visions they had for tourism in the region."

The association received $7,500 from Tourism P.E.I. and $6,500 from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, or ACOA, to complete the three-year plan.

With files from Jessica Doria-Brown.