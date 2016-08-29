P.E.I. tourism association partners with Restaurants Canada
New agreement took effect June 1
The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. has signed an agreement with Restaurants Canada with the aim of offering its members more perks.
"Becoming a member of TIAPEI now will ensure you're also a member of Restaurants Canada ... so you're basically getting double the value now being a partner with both organizations," said Kevin Mouflier, the organization's CEO.
Restaurants Canada is a national organization that advocates on behalf of food-service operators across the country.
"There's several restaurants across P.E.I. that are already members of Restaurants Canada, so it will entice them into becoming a member of TIAPEI, eliminating the cost of one of the memberships," Mouflier said.
'No extra cost'
This will come at no extra cost to members. The fee for TIAPEI memberships will remain the same.
In the past, some operators would have purchased memberships with just one or both organizations, Mouflier said.
The new agreement, which took effect on June 1, means members will have the advocacy power of the larger organization and can also get further discounts on some products, he said.
"It gives them direct benefits as well. For example, if you're a restaurant and you use Pepsi products, you will get additional rebates on Pepsi products.... Canada bread.... dishwashing services," he said.
Mouflier said he anticipates the agreement will attract more Island operators to join TIAPEI.
He said he will be in eastern P.E.I. tomorrow to talk to Island operators about the new deal in the hopes of further boosting membership.
With files from Angela Walker
