P.E.I. government puts up $1 million to get flights back at Charlottetown Airport
Provincial tourism plan also includes $3-million grant fund for tourism operators
The P.E.I. government has announced a tourism action plan for 2021, which includes assistance for Charlottetown Airport.
The province announced a $1 million Air Access Recovery Program to retain and restore air travel service at Charlottetown Airport, which now has only one Air Canada flight operating, a daily connection to and from Montreal.
"We are extremely pleased that the government of P.E.I. has recognized the importance of air access to our province," airport CEO Doug Newson said in a news release.
"We look forward to working together to rebuild and grow critical air service options."
Along with the P.E.I. tourism industry in general, Charlottetown Airport had been enjoying a string of record-breaking years before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
As bad as the 2020 season was for the Island's tourism industry, it was even worse for Charlottetown Airport, which saw a passenger traffic fall 81 per cent.
The first sign that the airport might be rebuilding its business came last month, with Flair Airlines announcing it would start service out of Charlottetown in June.
Help for tourism operators
Thursday's announcement included a reannouncement of a $3-million fund for grants to tourism businesses to help them open for the season. That fund was originally announced in last week's provincial budget.
A provincial news release says the grants will be non-repayable, and more details will be released in April.
As well, the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. will receive funds to hire "a Tourism Operator Advisor to help the industry navigate available supports and programs."
At Thursday's announcement, Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay expressed optimism for the 2021 season, referencing an expected reopening of the Atlantic bubble discussed by the Atlantic premiers Wednesday evening.
An announcement on that is expected Thursday afternoon.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Laura Meader
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.