Tearful, joyous reunions as Americans return to P.E.I.

Oh, there were tears. A whole lot of them.

Staff were crying. Friends and family were wiping tears from their eyes. But there wasn't an ounce of sadness — it was pure excitement and joy to finally be back at their home away from home.

That's what happened on Twin Shores in Darnley, P.E.I., this week as Americans were finally allowed back into Canada, and some raced to the Island and this campground to bask in the waning days of summer.

Jim and Sandal Keeffe are from Chichester, N.H., an hour inland from the coast of that state. They started coming to Twin Shores 38 years ago, each and every year, until 2020 broke the streak.

"There was a hole in my heart," Jim said of missing out last year. "It's just such a wonderful place."

It's been two of the longest years that everybody has had to go through. — Craig Bowden

Jim said they camped out at the U.S.-Canada border and wanted to get to P.E.I. swiftly once the border restriction was lifted Aug. 9. "We couldn't get here fast enough," he said. "We wanted to get here as quick as we could."

And what a reception waiting for him and Sandal. They barely got into the park before they were rushed by staff and friends.

"We never got beyond the gate," he said. "It was fabulous. It was just the most wonderful experience."

Thinking back on his first trip decades ago, he recalled telling Sandal that they wouldn't be back because of how long the drive was.

Sandal and Jim Keefe of New Hampshire take their love of the Island everywhere. (Cody MacKay)

But after a week on the Island that year, they were hooked, and they've been coming ever since.

"The beauty, the family — it just means so much."

Undeniably so, as their camper bears a licence plate that reads "TWNSHRS."

As for next year? They'll be back, like they always are.

"Absolutely," he answered with a cheer. "And maybe earlier."

'This is a big part of our life'

To call Corinne and Craig Bowden friends to the Keeffes is an understatement. They're family.

Originally from Bucksport, Maine, a short drive south of Bangor, the Bowdens have been coming to Twin Shores every year since 1971.

Craig and Corinne Bowden have been coming to Twin Shores for 50 years, and have generations of family who call this place their second home. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

The Bowdens and Keeffes met here and Craig said they go to each other's family weddings, parties, graduations and birthdays.

They're a "family bubble," Craig said. Describing coming back this year as "surreal," he still making sense of the fact that he's on P.E.I. once again.

"I said to my wife, 'It's been two of the longest years that everybody has had to go through,'" he said.

Corinne and Craig were lined up at the border and ready to get into the country at 12:01 a.m. Monday. He said they were one of the first dozen cars that got in.

The Bowdens and the Keeffes consider themselves family after meeting decades ago on Prince Edward Island. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

Corinne said she's been to many campgrounds, and between the people and the experience at Twin Shores, she wouldn't trade it for the world.

"There's nothing like this anywhere," she said.

There was a welcoming party for them too, and they spent over an hour at the entrance meeting people.

"It's meant a lot," Craig said. "This is a big part of our life… I like to think of myself as an honorary Islander, so we appreciate it."

'Heartwarming' reunion

Grace Worth, marketing manager at the campground, said bookings from Americans are picking up, even with only a few weeks of summer left.

Susan Cousins, left, and Grace Worth say staff are happy to see Americans return to the campground. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

She said they're ramping up events and are seeing more bookings in the final days of summer.

As Americans and Canadians flood into the campground, it's looking like these weeks will be an emotional sendoff into next year — when they hope to have a big rebound season.

"It's just really joyful and heartwarming to see people who love this place so much getting back here," Worth said.

Booking into next year

Over at Pine Motels and Cottages in Rusticoville, manager Larry Comeau said visitors coming back to stay are happier than they've ever been.

"The pandemic has struck us like crazy… We were down, like, 80 per cent last year," he said.

Larry Comeau says he's excited to welcome back American visitors to Pines Motel and Cottages. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

But 2021 is looking up, and the P.E.I. Pass has been a game changer to keep the business going with tourists from other parts of Canada allowed in with no isolation period if they're fully vaccinated.

They've been booked up since then, he said, and now that Americans can book their trips too, it's rounding out a great month that's just as good or better than 2019 numbers.

"Our August is looking great; we feel that it's like we're back to where we should be," Comeau said. "Coming into September, we're even seeing our bookings climb then."

Guests across Canada and the United States are also staying for longer, he said, and his motel and cottage business is booked at 40 per cent for next year already.

More from CBC P.E.I.