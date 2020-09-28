Tourism industry bracing for uncertain season next year 

After weathering the worst tourism season in recent history, some operators on P.E.I. say they remain concerned about what next summer holds.

Amy MacPherson, owner of Fisherman's Wharf Lobster Suppers in North Rustico, P.E.I., says there is a glimmer of hope.

MacPherson had to make the difficult decision to keep her restaurant closed this year, a restaurant that has been open on the Island's North Shore every summer for 40 years.

The 500-seat restaurant relies heavily on buses and cruise ships.

"It is very uncertain. We don't know what the future holds but our plan and our main goal is to open in our 2021 season," said MacPherson, who took over the restaurant four years ago.

"The demand is definitely there."

'Every single one of them almost, rebooked'

MacPherson said most of the motorcoach business that cancelled in 2020 has rebooked in 2021. Many of those buses are from Ontario and Quebec.

MacPherson says it was a difficult decision to keep her restaurant closed this year, a restaurant that has been open every summer for 40 years. (Al MacCormack/CBC)

"Every single one of them almost, rebooked for me. My dates are booked. Their confirmations are sent out."

COVID-19 travel restrictions meant international markets were closed to P.E.I. this summer.

The only Canadian visitors allowed in were people from the Atlantic provinces, seasonal P.E.I. residents, or those who had family on the Island.

Other classes of non-tourism visitors included essential workers and their families, as well as people admitted on compassionate grounds.

The numbers showed very little tourism benefit to the opening of the Atlantic bubble on July 3. Total overnight stays in accommodations, including fixed roof and campgrounds, were down 66.4 per cent in June, and 64.1 per cent in July.

July arrivals traffic at Confederation Bridge was down 60.1 per cent, and ferry traffic dropped 65.6 per cent.

But those numbers were even deeper for air travel, which fell 94.1 per cent and motorcoach business, which almost completely disappeared dropping 99.9 per cent.

Brenda Gallant, director of marketing for Tourism P.E.I., said the province is planning for the best-case scenario for 2021 knowing that plan may have to be adjusted.

'Plan for all scenarios'

"The only thing we can do is really plan for all scenarios," Gallant said.

"So we do everything from planning a campaign as if everything was going to be normal in 2021, knowing full well that we will have to pivot or adjust accordingly."

Brenda Gallant, director of marketing for Tourism P.E.I., says the province is planning for the best-case scenario in 2021, knowing that plan may have to be adjusted. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

The province is now planning advertising campaigns for international, national and regional markets, knowing they might not go ahead depending on the situation with the pandemic.

Gallant said they will also produce a 2021 tourism guide.

Many of the 2020 guides are still in a warehouse.

But Gallant said they are also looking at fall and winter campaigns in an effort to help operators get to 2021.

"We do know that there are a lot of people who will probably not be heading south this winter, so I think there are some travel dollars that might be available to be spent," said Gallant.

'Who are we opening to?'

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I., said operators are worried about how they are going to survive the winter and they remain concerned about what 2021 will hold.

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island, says operators remain concerned about what 2021 will hold. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Clemence said government support helps, but it's critically important that P.E.I. residents support local businesses through this difficult time.

"The harsh reality is that nobody knows," said Clemence.

"Everyone I've spoken to certainly is looking to open next year. I think really the big questions that we're surrounded with right now is who are we opening to? Is it the Atlantic bubble? Is it Prince Edward Island? Is it the rest of Canada? Those are really the big questions that are hovering right now because that will really alter what those plans are from a marketing, and even from a booking perspective."

Fisherman's Wharf may have closed for the season but that didn't stop the bills from coming in.

MacPherson said she's had to eat into her savings to cover electricity, property tax and insurance — bills that kept coming in even with the restaurant closed.

"That's why I say we're open in 2021 because we just can't sustain another year without anything."

More from CBC P.E.I.