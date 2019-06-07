P.E.I.'s Eastlink Centre to live stream Raptors, Warriors Game 6

The Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown will be its own Jurassic Park Thursday night for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The City of Charlottetown has partnered with the venue to host a live screening of the game, which will see the Toronto Raptors play the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, California.

The Raptors are just one win away from the league title — it would be the team's first NBA championship.

Doors open at the Eastlink Centre at 8 p.m. for a 10 p.m. tip off. Admission is free and open to all ages.

Canteen service will be open and the event is licensed.

Floor seating, arena seating and standing room will be available to view the game on five large screens.

If Game 7 is necessary, a live screening will also be held on Sunday, June 16.

