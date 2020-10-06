Toronto Blue Jays go to bat for Island author

The Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club has purchased 50 copies of a children's book written by P.E.I. author Marlene Bryenton.

The Jays Care Foundation plans to distribute the book — called Jaya's Magic Wheelchair — to schools across Canada who participate in Challenger Baseball programming this school year.

Challenger Baseball gives kids and adults with cognitive and/or physical disabilities the chance to take part in organized baseball structured to their abilities, according to Baseball Canada.

The story is about Bryenton's granddaughter, who has a genetic disorder and has used a wheelchair.

It's humbling actually to think that a big organization like that would be interested in my storybook. — Marlene Bryenton

One of the illustrations shows Jaya playing B.C. Challenger Baseball, which is affiliated with the Blue Jays.

Bryenton said the news of the book was like "hitting a home run, big time."

"It's humbling actually to think that a big organization like that would be interested in my storybook," she said. "Jaya'a Magic Wheelchair is only my second storybook. So I am very, very pleased that they would be interested."

Jaya gets some help from her grandfather Lloyd Bryenton at Challenger Baseball in Surrey, B.C. (Marlene Bryenton/Facebook)

Some of the books will also be going to Jaya's teammates in Challenger Baseball.

If the 50 books distributed to schools across Canada are well received, the Blue Jays may purchase more, Bryenton said.

The book is being printed now and should be ready for distribution in two weeks.

