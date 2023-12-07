Content
PEI

Here are P.E.I.'s top baby names for 2023

9 Jacks were born to keep that name in the top spot, with 8 Olivers close behind

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
Dad and baby playing together outdoors on a summer beach.
Last year, Jack and Charlotte were the top baby names on Prince Edward Island. (Shutterstock / Evgeny Atamanenko)

Although Jack is back on top again as P.E.I.'s most popular baby name, there's a big shakeup this year in the names parents chose for their children.

Many popular names from last year didn't make the list this year. That includes: Amelia, Evelyn, Abigail, Elijah, James, Grayson, Benjamin, Summer, Henry, Casey, Levi, Harper, Willow, Grace and Elizabeth.

The list of the top 10 girls' and boys' names were provided by P.E.I.'s Vital Statistics and is up to date as of Dec. 19. 

CBC P.E.I. has put all the names on one list. 

Here's the full list of top baby names for 2023

First place (9 babies)

Jack.

Second place (8 babies)

Oliver.

Third place (7 babies with each name)

Beau, Theo, Thomas, Sadie, Sophie, William.

Fourth place (6 babies)

Hudson, Lincoln, Wesley, Wyatt.

Fifth place (5 babies)

Charlotte, Ellie, Hazel, Lily, Lucy, Olivia.

Sixth place (4 babies)

Ava, Emma, Lydia.

