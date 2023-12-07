Here are P.E.I.'s top baby names for 2023

Although Jack is back on top again as P.E.I.'s most popular baby name, there's a big shakeup this year in the names parents chose for their children.

Many popular names from last year didn't make the list this year. That includes: Amelia, Evelyn, Abigail, Elijah, James, Grayson, Benjamin, Summer, Henry, Casey, Levi, Harper, Willow, Grace and Elizabeth.

The list of the top 10 girls' and boys' names were provided by P.E.I.'s Vital Statistics and is up to date as of Dec. 19.

CBC P.E.I. has put all the names on one list.

Here's the full list of top baby names for 2023

First place (9 babies)

Jack.

Second place (8 babies)

Oliver.

Third place (7 babies with each name)

Beau, Theo, Thomas, Sadie, Sophie, William.

Fourth place (6 babies)

Hudson, Lincoln, Wesley, Wyatt.

Fifth place (5 babies)

Charlotte, Ellie, Hazel, Lily, Lucy, Olivia.

Sixth place (4 babies)

Ava, Emma, Lydia.