Here are P.E.I.'s top baby names of 2021

The list of most popular baby names on P.E.I. in 2021 features an old king and a new queen.

This list, provided by P.E.I.'s Vital Statistics, is up to date to Dec. 12.

Oliver, a perennial favourite on the Island since CBC P.E.I. started tracking in 2014, is back in the number one spot for boys in 2021.

Oliver is the most popular boy's name going back to 2014. Only once, in 2017, did it not make the top 10. It was also number one in 2015.

William, which did not make the top 10 this year, remains the second most popular boy's name over time, despite a strong challenge from Jack, which placed second in 2021.

The new queen

Alice, a brand new entry that going back to 2014 has never appeared in the top 10, is the number one girl's name in 2021.

The girls' list is also remarkable for the 17-way tie for 6th most popular.

It is by far the biggest tie in the top 10 since 2014. In that year there was a seven-way tie for eighth in the boy's names.

Mixed in with those 17 girl's names in the 6th spot is Charlotte, the only name to make it into the top 10 every year.

No boy's name appears in the top 10 every year.

Charlotte is the most popular name going back to 2014 with a run featuring three number one finishes. Olivia is the second most popular. Number one in 2014 and 2016, Olivia did not make the list in 2017 and 2018.

Here are the full top 10 lists for 2021.

Girls

First (9 babies)

Alice.

Second (8 babies)

Scarlett.

Third, Fourth, Fifth (6 babies each, tied)

Grace, Isla, Ivy.

Sixth (5 babies each, tied)

Amelia, Anna, Annie, Ava, Charlotte, Ella, Ellie, Everly, Isabella, Lexi, Lucy, Maeve, Nova, Olivia, Sophia, Sophie, Willow.

Boys

First (13 babies)

Oliver.

Second, Third (11 babies each, tied)

Jack, Theo.

Fourth (9 babies)

Liam.

Fifth (8 babies each, tied)

Austin, Ezra, Jackson, Leo, Noah.