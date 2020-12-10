Here are P.E.I.'s top baby names of 2020

When it comes to baby names on P.E.I., there is a new champion for the boys and a tie for first among the girls, according to data from the Vital Statistics office.

There are years when the list changes dramatically and others when there is only a slight shift; this year may land in the middle.

Hudson, a name not among the top boys' names since 2017, came out on top in 2020 as the most popular name parents chose. Also, for the boys, Henry, Owen and Jackson are back in popularity after not being on the list for the last couple of years.

Nora and Charlotte are the most popular name for girls born on P.E.I. in 2020.

This is Nora's first time at the top in the time we've been compiling this list. For the Charlottes of P.E.I., they're either the top choice or not far behind every single year.

Scarlett is also among the top pick for girls this year, though it is not a name that's been among the top choices before. Same goes for Madison, a new add this year.

In total, 1,224 babies were born on Prince Edward Island between Jan. 1 and Dec. 21, 2020 — 616 boys and 608 girls. That's down slightly from the 1,231 born in the same timeframe last year.

Here's the full list.

Boys

1. Hudson (10 babies).

2. Liam (9 babies).

3. Owen, Henry, Charlie (8 babies each).

4. Oliver, Emmett, Jackson, John, William, Wyatt (7 babies each).

Girls

1. Nora, Charlotte (8 babies each).

2. Amelia, Olivia, Scarlett, Claire, Madison (6 babies each).

3. Chloe, Abigail, Avery, Isabelle (5 babies each).

More from CBC P.E.I.