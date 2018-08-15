Acquitted after court martial, former cadet leader leaves military

Former army captain and cadet leader Todd Bannister has left the military.

It follows his acquittal in February after a court-martial trial on allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour involving a female under his command. An appeal of that not-guilty verdict is still before the military courts.

"I decided it's not worth it," Bannister told CBC News during a brief telephone conversation Wednesday, "So I retired."

Bannister declined further comment.

A public affairs officer with the Canadian Armed Forces in Shearwater, N.S. confirmed Wednesday that Bannister was released from the military sometime within the past two months. Citing privacy legislation, the military declined to say why.

"There are ... different mechanisms that might trigger a member's release from the Canadian Armed Forces, up to and including something like an administrative review, which is conducted when a member's suitability for continued service is called into question," said Cpt. Liam Mather.

Bannister served as commander of 148 Charlottetown Army Cadet Corps and held the rank of Captain in the Canadian Armed Forces reserves.

Military prosecutors filed an appeal of Bannister's acquittal in March. The appeal process continues despite Bannister's retirement, according to Mather.

"We have been informed by military prosecutions that their appeal of the military judge's decision in Mr. Bannister's recent court martial ... will proceed," said Mather.

A date for the appeal hearing in military court has not been set.

