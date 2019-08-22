How flipping tires at sunrise helps some P.E.I. women start the day

It's 7 a.m. and the sun is just coming up over the trees as a handful of women work out in the parking lot at Naturally Fit in Charlottetown.

Instead of lifting barbells, these women are getting fit with some off-the-wall, high intensity exercises.

"They're weird, but when you think about what you're actually doing, it's very functional for day-to-day life," said instructor Krista Doyle.

"Flipping tires, slamming hammers, ropes, sprints," Doyle said. "We try to get them moving their bodies like they would in everyday life."

These early morning classes, including the 6 a.m. session that Doyle just wrapped up, are quite popular.

"Working out in the morning gives you energy for the whole day," she said. "You don't feel sluggish, you set yourself up for a nice positive day."

Megan MacDonald from Stratford, P.E.I., is one of the women pushing her body hard, three mornings a week.

Her favourite activity is pounding a huge truck tire with a heavy mallet.

'It works your shoulders'

"Just the sound and it's a good swinging rhythm and it works your shoulders," MacDonald said.

"It works that whole area and again that's hard to do with other motions in life. You don't really pick something up and swing that much weight over your shoulder."

Beside strengthening legs and glutes, it's an excellent cardiovascular exercise as well.

"And it's badass," said Naturally Fit owner Jason Mosher. It can also help get rid of aggression.

"100 per cent very therapeutic when visualizing what is irritating you," Mosher said.

Another exercise that gets the blood pumping is pushing a heavy metal sled, called the prowler, along the pavement.

"The prowler is definitely a full body exercise," Doyle said. "The tension and the friction from the pavement on the metal makes it super hard, so you really have to drive out of the heels and the legs to get that thing moving. It's harder than it looks."

'It feels heavier every time'

Then there's tire flipping. You have to grab the edge of a 90-pound truck tire with your fingers and then lift it up and let it fall.

"Keeping it moving," MacDonald grunts between breaths, as she flips the heavy tire over and over. "It feels heavier every time."

Of all the high intensity exercises, Mackenzie Heckbert from Charlottetown actually likes tire flipping most.

"I feel like for me, it's the least challenging of all of them because everything else is really heavy and really hard," she said.

'I hate this one the most'

Really heavy and really hard is why Heckbert is not a fan of the old-school battle ropes, where you grab the ends of two very thick ropes and make alternating waves.

"I hate this one the most," Heckbert said.

"The ropes are way more heavy than you'd imagine."

So why would anyone subject themselves to this much pain and strain so early in the morning?

"I wanted to challenge myself a little bit," Heckbert said. "I feel like it's really good to move your body for your mental health, so I've been trying to do that."

Doyle knows first-hand how beneficial exercise can be for mind and body.

She and her lifelong friend Stephanie Hines both went through some tough times to get to where they are today.

"Putting yourself through things that hurt you and hurt your family," Hines said.

Doyle and her lifelong friend Stephanie Hines both went through tough times. Now both run their own training businesses out of Naturally Fit. 'This has been a huge, huge thing for me,' says Hines. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Both women say getting into fitness training has dramatically improved their lives. Both now run their own businesses out of Naturally Fit.

'Tell people to love themselves within'

"This has been a huge, huge thing for me," said Hines. While the class is mostly for exercising, sometimes participants want to talk about tough times they may be going through.

"I really try to just tell people to love themselves within," said Doyle.

"That life isn't easy and sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but as long as you are working your hardest and being your truest self, that's what matters."

