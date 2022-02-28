Georgetown man sentenced for slashing judge's tires

A Georgetown, P.E.I., man has been sentenced to 20 days in jail for slashing the tires of a judge's car.

Jeff Clory was found guilty in November for slashing the front and rear driver's side tires of a car which belonged to Judge Nancy Orr.

The sentence was supposed to have been given in January, but P.E.I. Chief Provincial Court Judge Jeff Lantz delayed the proceedings due to COVID-19.

Lantz handed down the sentence at a hearing in Charlottetown on Friday.

Clory, 47, was also sentenced to 18 months of probation and ordered to pay $343.75 in restitution.

Surveillance video displayed at trial in November showed that on Feb. 18, 2021, a person wearing a helmet pulled up next to Orr's car on a snowmobile, leaned down at the front and rear of the vehicle, and then drove away.

Video from a surveillance camera at Georgetown provincial court shows a snowmobiler approaching a white car, parked outside the courthouse, Feb. 18, 2021. (Georgetown Provincial Court)

The car had been parked outside Georgetown court while Orr was hearing cases.

Clory had a previous conviction in 2019 for slashing car tires. The case had been heard by Orr.

He represented himself at court, and maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.