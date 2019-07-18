6 ways to make your wedding a kid-friendly affair

For couples about to head down the aisle, planning a child-friendly wedding can seem like a lot of extra work — so much so, many couples opt to make their nuptials adult-only.

Kristina Allen, wedding planner and founder of Elysian Weddings based in Charlottetown, says creating a kid-friendly wedding is a lot easier than you might initially think.

"People start to realize that — especially when you're a little bit older — when you're getting married and all your friends do have kids it can be a turnoff sometimes for parents if they're invited to a wedding but their kids aren't invited," Allen said.

"Parents are definitely really appreciative when kids can be involved."

Here are a few of Allen's suggestions on how to include tiny guests while keeping them entertained on your special day.

1. Venue

If you're looking to encourage loved ones and friends with little ones to take part in your special day, you might consider having your event at a hotel or a property with a homestead or cottages, Allen said.

It still has the makings for an idyllic setting for your nuptials but also allows your guests to perhaps pool in on a baby sitter or two who can look after the kids at the event.

"And then that way you know once [the] kids get tired you don't have to leave. They can stay on the property and ... can stay close to them so you can check on them frequently," Allen said.

2. Kids table

A designated kids table, Allen said, is a nice way to help accommodate your guests with children.

"They don't have to eat at it if they want to eat [with] their parents," Allen said, but you can set it up so that it acts as a kids entertainment station packed with games like puzzles and goodies for them to enjoy.

In addition, it's a good idea to have pre-planned outdoor games near the kids table or "kids zone."

"If you're at the type of venue with an outdoor space lawn games are great," she said.

3. Live, kid-friendly entertainment

Allen said she's also seen couples bring in entertainers specifically to entertain the little ones who are attending.

"You can have just an area for kids off to the side, where you can have that entertainer keep them busy. Keep them doing something, tire them out so they'll sleep great that night," she said.

4. Movie screening

If you do choose a venue like a hotel with rented rooms at your disposal, setting up a movie screening for the kids could also be a great option to keep them occupied.

Setting down sleeping bags and providing some popcorn are neat ways to make the experience feel exciting for the kids.

"They're still close by so parents can check on them pretty easily," she said.

5. Goody bags

Wedding favours for kids, Allen said, can also be a useful strategy to have some fun activities ready for the little ones to take advantage of during the festivities.

"A lot of our clients will prepare goody bags with colouring books and crossword puzzles and scavenger hunt[s] and that sort of thing," Allen said.

6. Family cuisine

Rather than opting for the classic plated meal for the guests at your wedding, a family-style meal could help to bring out the family-friendly vibe.

"You get basically a platter of food in the middle of the table and then everybody can serve themselves," Allen said.

